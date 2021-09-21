Comparing American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.67 $21.84 million $1.32 11.55 American Tower $8.04 billion 16.48 $1.69 billion $8.44 34.50

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Tower 0 4 11 0 2.73

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $303.77, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50% American Tower 25.84% 44.60% 4.56%

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Tower has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

