Comparing Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Li-Cycle and Heritage-Crystal Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 4 0 2.80 Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.46%. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65% Heritage-Crystal Clean 7.61% 12.41% 7.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Heritage-Crystal Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage-Crystal Clean $405.95 million 1.62 $11.94 million $0.38 71.55

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Li-Cycle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

