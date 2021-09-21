Conflux Network Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,059.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.05 or 0.07036900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00370126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.28 or 0.01264027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00115057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.00539021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.00511818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00352971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006930 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

