ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell Acquires 5,200 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

