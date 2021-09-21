CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 4%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price was down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 1,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $794.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.