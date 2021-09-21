ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $155,222.22 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30.

WISH traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,140,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,558,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

