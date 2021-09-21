Contrasting Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 3 4 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.37 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51%

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

