Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Copart comprises 8.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Copart were worth $68,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.19. 15,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

