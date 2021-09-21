Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Shares Down 2.4%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 197,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,233,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at C$142,344,091.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

