Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

