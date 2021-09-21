Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lowered by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

