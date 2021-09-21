COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

