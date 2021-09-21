CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 943.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

Shares of CSGP opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

