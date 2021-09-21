Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of COST opened at $451.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

