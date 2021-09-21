Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

CPNG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 5,878,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. Coupang has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupang by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $1,887,288,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

