Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 140,907 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,674 shares of company stock valued at $773,492. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

