Credit Suisse Group Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $80.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

