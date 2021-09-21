Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $255.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

