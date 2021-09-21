Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.