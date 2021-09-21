Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 94.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,659 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.