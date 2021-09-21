Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

