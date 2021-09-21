Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 761,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

