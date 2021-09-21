Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

