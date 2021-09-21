Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,428,637 shares of company stock valued at $131,800,660 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,135. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

