CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 158.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.