CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.37

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.37 and traded as high as C$17.79. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 172,639 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRT.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

