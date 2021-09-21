Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 3,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,105. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

