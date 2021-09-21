Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 369.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.