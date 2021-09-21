CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

