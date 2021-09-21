CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

