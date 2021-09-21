CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $255.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

