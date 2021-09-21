CWM Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

