CWM Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

