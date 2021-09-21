CWV Chain (CWV) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $10,031.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00167664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00108231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.74 or 0.06706925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,147.19 or 1.00036925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00751617 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

