Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CLXPF has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cybin alerts:

CLXPF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,962. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $318.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.92.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.