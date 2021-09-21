Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Daifuku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price objective on the stock.

DAIUF stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

