Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

EPA BN traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €58.91 ($69.31). 1,697,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.65.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

