Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

Several brokerages have commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

BN stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €58.91 ($69.31). 1,697,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.65. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

