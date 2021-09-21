Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Dassault Aviation stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,080.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $830.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.63.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

