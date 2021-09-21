Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Dassault Aviation stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,080.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $830.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.63.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

