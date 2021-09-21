Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,961 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 203,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,846,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

