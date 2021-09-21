Day & Ennis LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,394. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

