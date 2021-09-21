Day & Ennis LLC Sells 177 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 577,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 129,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,538,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.