Day & Ennis LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 400,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

