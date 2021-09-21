DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. DCC has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

