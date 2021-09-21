Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alico by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,504,235 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALCO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

