Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

