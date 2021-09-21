Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.21 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

