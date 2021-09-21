DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $231,442.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017221 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,855,514 coins and its circulating supply is 55,489,620 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

