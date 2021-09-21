DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00166576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00107629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.00 or 0.06733715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.24 or 1.00011094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,887,019 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

