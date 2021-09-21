Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 51.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $3,600,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $2,552,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.79.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

